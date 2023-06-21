Erik ten Hag ready to speak with €40m target in order to seal Old Trafford move

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to speak with Monaco defender Axel Disasi ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to bring in a centre-back.

That is according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who reports that the Man United manager wants to bring the France international to England as the Monaco star is expected to leave the club over the summer.

L’Équipe reported earlier this month that Disasi wants to move to the Premier League and specifically wants to join Man United. The 25-year-old is valued at €40m and is now Man United’s first choice with Kim Min-jae set to join Bayern Munich.

Man United could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, reports Hawkins, but if the Red Devils want the France international, they will likely get him.

With Harry Maguire tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag will need another defender to replace the England international and to back up Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez should any of the pair get injured. Next season is a big one for United as they look to build a squad to challenge over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.