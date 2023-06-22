Arsenal and Chelsea join the race to sign €40 million French international

Monaco defender Axel Disasi is reportedly a target for a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the 26-year-old French international defender is a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Gunners need to add defensive depth to their side and Disasi could prove to be a quality acquisition. The Frenchman has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could form a quality partnership with his compatriot William Saliba at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Disasi will bring leadership qualities to the Arsenal dressing room as well. The defender is yet to reach his peak, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Chelsea, who are looking to bring in defensive additions as well.

The Blues have decided to cash in on Kalidou Koulibaly after a disappointing season and they will need to replace him adequately. Disasi could be a superb option for both London clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

??Monaco va discuter à partir de 40 M€ pour Axel Disasi ?Manchester United qui n’a pas encore fait d’offre a de l’avance. Erik ten Hag va s’entretenir avec le joueur prochainement ?Arsenal et Chelsea qui s’apprête à perdre Kalidou Koulibaly, sont intéressés par le défenseur pic.twitter.com/Krq93MJ7LV — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 21, 2023

The player is reportedly a target for Premier League rivals Manchester United as well.

It seems that Monaco are ready to sell the player this summer if their asking price is met. The French outfit are ready to open talks if an offer of around €40 million is presented.

Chelsea and Arsenal have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.