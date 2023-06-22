Erik ten Hag furious with Glazer family after latest Man United decision

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly furious with the club’s owners the Glazer family as they have made a decision that could affect next season.

The future of Man United is still up in the air as it has not been decided who will take over the club and according to the Mirror’s David McDonnell, the United owners are currently refusing to sanction any spending until the sale of the Premier League club is completed.

This is said to have left Ten Hag furious as the Dutch coach would ideally like to get bodies in before pre-season begins so everyone is up to speed before the new campaign begins and it will already have put them behind their rivals as Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have all signed or are close to signing new players.

? The Glazers are refusing to sanction any Manchester United spending until the takeover is completed, a situation which is infuriating Erik ten Hag. (Source: @DiscoMirror) pic.twitter.com/t2QfevZI5Q — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 22, 2023

Man United have been linked to several stars so far this summer with Mason Mount, Axel Disasi and Harry Kane been some of their main targets.

This transfer window is crucial for the Red Devils as they are looking to kick on from the positive work Ten Hag did last season and the Dutch coach will want to build a squad capable of competing for the Premier League.

However, things are not going to plan for the former Ajax boss and he is rightly furious with the owners of his club.