Steven Gerrard tipped to land Championship job after Saudi Arabia snub

Former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could soon be heading back into management with a job in the Championship.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Villa last season, and it recently emerged that he turned down the chance to take up a role with a club in Saudi Arabia.

Now, however, Gerrard could be closer to a new job in management as Sheffield Wednesday are the heavy favourites for his signature this summer.

Having just won promotion to the Championship, Wednesday decided to make a change and Gerrard is the overwhelming favourite for the job with the bookies at the moment.

It will be interesting to see if Stevie G can revive his coaching career after a disappointing spell at Villa.

Liverpool fans will have been hoping he can one day replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield but there’s not much evidence that he’s up to that kind of job so far.