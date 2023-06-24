Aston Villa are interested in signing the Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The United States international has been relegated to the Championship with Leeds United this past season and he will be hoping to return to the top flight soon.

Adams is clearly too good for the Championship and he will want to play in the Premier League. A report from the Athletic claims that Aston Villa could make a move for him soon.

The West Midlands club needs to add more quality and depth to their midfield and the 24-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Apparently, the 24-year-old has been on Aston Villa’s radar for some time, and Unai Emery is hoping to secure his services. Leeds are currently without a manager and in the process of a takeover as well.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction the departure of a key player before a new manager has been brought in.

Apparently, Leeds want the 24-year-old midfielder to continue at Elland Road, and they are hoping to hold discussions with the player regarding his future at the club.

However, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and the United States international will want to move on. A move to Aston Villa would be the ideal next step in his career.

Villa have done exceptionally well under the new manager and Emery helped them secure their place in the Conference League qualifiers for the next season.

Villa will need a bigger and better squad to compete in Europe next year and Adams will certainly improve them in the middle of the park.