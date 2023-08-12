Chelsea make decision on £20 million transfer after medical tests

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The 24-year-old United States international was expected to move to Stamford Bridge this summer but it seems that the transfer has now collapsed.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the midfielder failed his medical and Chelsea has now pulled out of the move.

The 24-year-old tore his hamstring back in March and he was expected to return before the start of the new season.

However the medical with Chelsea revealed that the player could be sidelined for another four months.

There were reports that Chelsea could look to trigger a £20 million release clause in the player’s contract which becomes active following the relegation of Leeds United. He could have been a quality acquisition for the Blues on a bargain but the injury reveal has complicated any potential transfer.

Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and they need players who can come in and make an immediate impact.

It makes sense for them to pull out of the transfer given the fact that Adams will be sidelined for several weeks.

The Blues have been trying to sign Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. Both players were quite impressive in the Premier League last season and they could prove to be excellent acquisitions for Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea sanctioned the departures of Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante earlier this summer and they must look to replace the two players adequately before the new season begins.