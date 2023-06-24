Man United and Liverpool book transfer meetings with agents of world-class attacker

Despite being wanted by several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is believed to have eyes on a summer transfer to the Premier League.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims at least three English sides are scheduled to meet with the Nigerian’s agents next week.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are the teams in the mix to open talks to sign the talented 24-year-old, but valued at well over £100m, any future agreement is going to take time, as well as a lot of negotiating.

Although Chelsea have so far been the busiest out of the trio, with the Blues currently focused on selling players before turning their attention to Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, both Manchester United and Liverpool will feel they’re better placed to hold transfer talks.

However, despite Liverpool’s reported interest in Napoli’s world-class number nine, it is their bitter-rivals United who are in desperate need of a new striker.

After failing to make progress in their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, the Red Devils have been forced to target striking alternatives, and when it comes to Osimhen, who scored 31 goals in 39 games last season, there are perhaps very few as sound as him.