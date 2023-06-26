Manchester United expected to make €50m transfer approach this week

Manchester United are reportedly expected to firm up their interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this week.

The Cameroon shot-stopper has impressed hugely at the San Siro, and he hasn’t been short of interest in recent times.

Chelsea have also been mentioned by the Guardian, but they also stated that Onana himself favoured Man Utd, and it now seems the Red Devils could be ready to make a €50million bid for the player this week, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Onana could be a major upgrade on David de Gea after the Spaniard’s recent dip in form, so fans will surely be hoping this ends up going somewhere.

De Gea remains a United legend, but he’s not quite at the level he once was, and his playing style doesn’t look ideal for Erik ten Hag’s philosophy.

The Dutch tactician likes his ‘keepers to be able to play out from the back, and Onana looks like he could be ideal for that role after showing his great ability with the ball at his feet during his time with Inter, as well as under Ten Hag at former club Ajax.