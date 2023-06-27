(Video) Erik Ten Hag responsible for Man United’s decision to withdraw De Gea contract

Manchester United FC
Erik Ten Hag was responsible for Manchester United’s surprise contract U-turn with David De Gea.

In a surprising turn of events, Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler has uncovered a behind-the-scenes revelation regarding Manchester United’s ongoing negotiations to extend De Gea’s contract.

Recent reports have suggested that despite offering the Spanish goalkeeper a new deal, one which he accepted, the Red Devils later withdrew their offer before coming back with a revised one which included a much lower salary (The Athletic).

And now, according to Wheeler, who spoke exclusively to The United Stand, it appears that during negotiations, Ten Hag boldly vetoed the Red Devils’ contract offer to De Gea. The reason? Ten Hag allegedly harbours doubts about the 32-year-old’s ability to be his number-one choice between the sticks.

This unexpected development will probably leave United fans speculating about the future of De Gea and the club’s plans in the goalkeeping department. As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for De Gea and whether Ten Hag’s assessment will shape United’s transfer strategy.

