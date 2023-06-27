Exclusive Ben Jacobs column: Bayern ploy could still work despite rejected Kane bid, Mount Man Utd latest & more

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of my weekly column exclusively for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for more content like this, ad-free and straight to your email inbox!

Kane bid rejected but Bayern may play on Levy’s fears

Tottenham have rejected a formal offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. The German champions tabled a bid of £60m (€70m) plus add-ons offer and it was quickly turned away by Daniel Levy, who is in no mood to sell, and especially not at that price.

As previously revealed, Levy is hoping to keep Kane. Only offers of £100m or more are expected to change that.

Manchester United have already explored a deal for Kane, and did so early to understand whether it was possible. They want to avoid a long-running summer saga and came away from discussions with low optimism a deal is possible.

Perhaps the advantage Bayern have, who have been long-linked with Kane, is that they are not a Premier League rival to Spurs. But it’s still thought they would need to offer a guaranteed fee of £80-85m plus add-ons to seriously progress talks.

All suitors have been trying to understand whether Kane will help drive a move away from Spurs or is more inclined to see how things progress under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs sources also aren’t ruling out Kane’s contract running down with the hope the new Tottenham manager can turn the project around and in doing so persuade the England striker to sign a new deal.

Tottenham’s almost default position remains Kane is not for sale, and that’s especially true for Premier League suitors. It remains to be seen whether Bayern can get Levy to engage further, or knock down the price, but they will certainly play on the fact that if Kane is to leave (and really insist on doing so, which would be a key factor), Levy would much prefer it isn’t to a domestic rival.

Man Utd frustrated but not giving up on Mount just yet

Manchester United haven’t yet walked away from pursuing Mason Mount and there will be further club-to-club talks this week. Their latest £50+5m offer, despite being officially rejected, remains on the table. There is frustration from Manchester United that it wasn’t accepted given Mount only has a year left on current his Chelsea deal.

Manchester United still want to get a deal done, so this could yet prove a big week, but they refuse to accept Chelsea’s £58+7m counter. This should come as no surprise. Manchester United have never been willing to pay more than £60m for Mount.

Mount remains open to the move. A lot now depends on Chelsea and whether they will drop their price. Mount can’t do much more at this point except wait. And although Chelsea want to keep him, he doesn’t have a fresh extension offer on the table.

Chelsea sources had indicated earlier in the year that postseason extension talks would take place, but no fresh offer has been made yet. This may be because Chelsea just feel Mount wants to exit or suggest there is low confidence the parties can agree terms.

But the Mount camp feel the goalposts on extension talks moved in 2023, changing from long-term talks to a one-year offer with a view to buying time.

The whole saga has had different narratives and perspectives. But the bottom line is Erik ten Hag still really wants Mount and the saga isn’t over yet. If a deal isn’t reached soon, Mount will simply focus on pre-season with Chelsea and very likely fly out to their tour in America. All parties want clarity as soon as possible.