Video: Jesse Lingard won’t rule out Saudi Arabia switch

After being released by Nottingham Forest after what was a poor season for the player personally, Jesse Lingard is now weighing up his future playing options.

One of those that he hasn’t shut the door on yet is a switch to Saudi Arabia, suggesting to Sky Sports News that he needs to be convinced by a project before deciding what to do next.

The former England international’s career has gone downhill since he didn’t sign on permanently at West Ham, where he enjoyed his best recent spell of form, and it will be interesting to see where the former Man United star ends up next.

