Former Manchester United star Louis Saha believes Arsenal will not finish in the top 4 next season.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have made huge strides with the past season being their best under the Spaniard.

They were one of the best teams in the league and remained on top of the league for the majority of the season, only to lose out to Manchester City in the end stages of the league.

Despite their disappointment, they are already planning on becoming stronger for next season with the club o the verge of signing Declan Rice from West Ham for a fee in the region of £105million.

They are also strongly linked with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with reports suggesting they already have agreed personal terms with the player. Kai Havertz is another one who is close to signing for the Gunners.

These potential signings are only indications that Arsenal intend to push for the title again next season.

But Saha believes Arsenal are going to be struggling next season and has backed Liverpool and Chelsea to bounce back.

Saha told Betfred :

“I believe that Liverpool are going to be up there and will most likely be the main threat.

“Everybody will probably say Arsenal because of what they did last season.

“But even if they make some good signings this summer, I’ll still be surprised if they finish ahead of Man City, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea next season.”