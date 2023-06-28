Man City join Liverpool and Chelsea in race to sign La Liga midfielder

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as contenders alongside Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to secure the signature of Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

The talented midfielder, currently plying his trade in La Liga, has a £30m release clause attached to his contract, making him an attractive prospect for interested clubs.

According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, after opting to withdraw from negotiations to sign Declan Rice, Pep Guardiola is believed to have turned his attention elsewhere in search of a new midfielder.

EXCL: Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal. He’s one of the options now being considered at the club. ?? #MCFC Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now. Release clause: €40m. pic.twitter.com/Hb8kmXfMzi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Manchester City’s interest in Veiga underscores their relentless pursuit of bolstering their already formidable squad. With a reputation for nurturing and developing promising talents, City’s involvement in the pursuit of Veiga once again proves their commitment to maintaining their status as the strongest team in Europe.

Veiga’s performances for Celta Vigo have caught the attention of numerous clubs, and it is no surprise that Liverpool and Chelsea have also thrown their hats into the ring. The competition between these three powerhouses adds an intriguing dimension to the transfer saga.

As the race to sign Veiga unfolds, fans will eagerly await to see which club will eventually land the talented player and witness his potential flourish in the Premier League.