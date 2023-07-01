Champions League club keen to sign West Ham record-breaker; he could leave after 8 years

It’s set to be an exciting season for West Ham and their supporters after their Europa Conference League triumph gave them access into the 2023/24 Europa League.

For a while it appeared that David Moyes could move on this summer, but once the Scot had masterminded a victory which brought the Hammers their first major silverware in 43 years, there was never a chance he was going anywhere.

The challenge for the Scot now is to get everything right in the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing.

If he’s allowed to invest all of the money that Arsenal will pay for Declan Rice, he can really give his squad some much needed strength in depth for their European sojourn and domestic assignments.

For every player coming in, however, there needs to be more than a broad brush approach to the players that the club already have on their books.

Do they want to keep everyone and can they afford to? Do some players see their futures elsewhere in any event?

One player that has just a year left on his contract at the London Stadium is the Hammers all-time Premier League record goalscorer, Michail Antonio.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old striker has been the subject of an enquiry from Champions League outfit, Galatasaray.

Whilst Antonio’s attributes are well known, David Moyes may feel that he is surplus to requirements if he’s able to bring in a younger centre-forward before the beginning of the new campaign.