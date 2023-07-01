Exclusive: Inter set huge asking price for Onana as Man United decide whether to make opening bid

With David de Gea’s contract at Man United now having expired, and neither party having yet come to an agreement as to what happens next, the Red Devils look to be concentrating their efforts on Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

The 27-year-old Cameroonian could well be a longer-term replacement for the Spaniard, and played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

However, whilst the Serie A side might be willing to sell the keeper, he isn’t going to come cheap and that could be a problem for a United side that still don’t have a clue whether the club is going to be sold by the Glazer family or not.

If the Red Devils are going to at least get around the negotiating table, they’ll find that the nerazzurri won’t be too accommodating when it comes to a sale price.

‘Inter and Manchester United are speaking about André Onana now, there’s direct contact. At the moment there still hasn’t been an official bid for the keeper. United’s interest in the player is concrete,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Inter expect them to bid for the 27-year-old soon, but they are very clear: €50/55m plus add-ons is the asking price. That’s an important fee for a goalkeeper and let’s see what United’s next move is on this one.’

As things still aren’t clear with the Spanish custodian, ten Hag has to tread very carefully at this point.

It would appear that the Dutchman has made a conscious decision that de Gea won’t be his number one from next season, but that may not be a situation that necessarily suits the Spaniard.

If de Gea were to walk away, it presents the club with another problem as he’ll need to be replaced. That costs money, and it’s something that United don’t necessarily have much of at present.