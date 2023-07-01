West Ham’s biggest hint yet that Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is imminent

Football’s worst kept secret could soon become a reality after West Ham United dropped their biggest hint yet that Declan Rice’s move to London rivals, Arsenal, is imminent.

The two London clubs are believed to have been talking over the past few days about payment terms on a deal that’s reportedly worth £100m plus another £5m in add-ons.

That would not only make Rice Arsenal’s record signing, but it would also be the all-time transfer record for a British player.

From the Hammers point of view, the quicker that the Gunners can deposit the money in their account the better.

David Moyes could then set about restructuring his squad well in advance of pre-season training which will start again in a fortnight’s time.

The Scot, fresh from guiding his side to a Europa Conference League final win, will find a different kind of pressure comes his way next season too.

More Stories / Latest News European Cup winning coach with 39 jobs in 41 years in critical condition after car crash Premier League clubs on alert as Champions League outfit make entire squad available for sale Video: £50m-rated midfielder coveted by Liverpool could end up at Stamford Bridge

Where he was battling against relegation with his squad in 2022/23, expectations will be high as the Hammers approach a domestic and European campaign with, supposedly, £100m+ worth of new playing talent.

Rice won’t be part of that and could be announced very soon after it was noticed that the official West Ham website have already removed his number 41 jersey from their online store, meaning it is no longer available for sale.