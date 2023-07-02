According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou holds a strong admiration for Brighton’s talented winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japanese international was sensational last season and made a significant impact for Brighton, helping them secure European qualification as well as reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they were narrowly defeated by Manchester United on penalties.

Mitoma showcased his skills by contributing 10 goals and 8 assists, totaling 18 goal involvements in 41 appearances across all competitions for Brighton. The winger’s performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs including Tottenham.

However, it is important to note that the report only indicates Postecoglou’s admiration for Mitoma at this stage, and there have been no indications of an imminent move for the player.

Furthermore, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today that Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement with Shakhtar winger Manor Solomon, who is set to join the club on a free transfer.

Given that Solomon plays in a similar position to Mitoma, the signing of the former could potentially reduce the likelihood of Tottenham pursuing a move for the Japanese winger this summer.

Solomon is expected to be the fourth signing of the summer for Tottenham, following the arrivals of Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, and James Maddison.