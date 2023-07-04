Al Nassr make offer for top Manchester United target

Manchester United face competition in their pursuit to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

That’s according to a recent report from CBS Sports reporter James Benge, who claims the highly-rated goalkeeper is wanted by Saudi club Al Nassr.

Despite a summer of intense investment and recruitment by the Saudi Pro League, with new arrivals including N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, and of course, Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, it appears the wealthy Asian sides, particularly Al Nassr, who already have Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, are not done there.

The next player rumoured to be on the disruptive league’s list is Inter Milan’s Onana.

Also wanted by Erik Ten Hag, Onana, 27, is a candidate to replace David De Gea at Old Trafford after the Spaniard’s contract officially expired at the end of last month.

However, regardless of their interest in Onana, if the Red Devils are to secure a deal, they must now beat whatever lucrative offer Al Nassr have presented Inter’s number one – and given their ability to offer eye-watering sums, that will not an easy task.