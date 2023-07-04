“He’s an option” – Newcastle superstar set for Saudi switch

It’s certainly an exciting time to be associated with Newcastle United Football Club, with the Magpies gearing up for their first Champions League campaign in over two decades.

Thanks to some excellent recruitment and diligent management, the players that have been brought into the club over the past year or so have generally worked and, as such, have continued to propel the squad to ever great heights.

With the financial backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) evidently here to stay, there’s no reason why Newcastle won’t become a major player domestically and on the continent over the course of the next few years.

Of course, progression inevitably means that some people will be left behind.

Either they are unwilling or unable to accept the change, or in this case, they are not considered good enough to be taken along for the ride.

Once upon a time, Allan Saint-Maximin was considered a darling of the St. James’ Park terraces and a real superstar for the club, but over the last year his star has dimmed.

Injuries haven’t helped the Frenchman who is a shadow of the exciting and dynamic player he once was.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that he won’t be offered a new contract at the club and has become a potential option for the Saudi Pro League.

“He is an option for Saudi Arabia,” 90min journalist, Graeme Bailey, said on the Talking Transfers podcast.

“They are looking at him. He’s not going to get a new contract at Newcastle because he’s still got – 2026 I think his contract is.

“He wanted a new deal, he’s not going to get one. Last season showed, he started about a dozen games. He’s not in Eddie Howe’s plans to start games regularly.”