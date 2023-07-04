Two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs in contact with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah over transfer

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia as two of the country’s biggest clubs have been in contact with the Egyptian international over the possibility of a move.

The 31-year-old is a very popular figure in the Arab world and it would be huge for Saudi Arabia to lure the winger to their league this summer amid the huge names they have already brought in so far.

According to Rudy Galetti, both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are trying to sign Salah and have already made contact over a transfer.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT about Saudi Arabia’s interest in the Liverpool star: “For sure, he’s attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah. Contacts are in progress and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation.”

Salah still has a contract at Anfield until 2025 and the winger is very likely to see that out. The 31-year-old is still one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players and will want to be part of the rebuild that begins next season.

The Egypt international might one day play in Saudi Arabia but it is hard to see Salah making that move anytime in the near future as there is still a lot to achieve with Liverpool.