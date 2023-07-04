West Ham tracking highly-rated 19-year-old Serbian left-back

It’s almost certain to be a busy summer for West Ham United in the transfer market, once they receive clearance that the Declan Rice deal has been concluded successfully with Arsenal.

David Moyes needs to replace his captain as a matter or urgency, before beefing up the rest of his Hammers squad as they ready themselves for another Europa League campaign to add to their domestic commitments.

The Scot has no excuse not to be right at the sharp end of certain transfers even before pre-season gets fully underway, and the east Londoners certainly don’t want to be in the position they’ve found themselves in, in recent windows whereby they’ve hunted around in the marketplace but never really gone for it in a big way.

It haunted them for a large part of last season, and Moyes will understand that the club can’t afford to make the same mistakes again.

One player that is apparently on their radar is AZ Alkmaar’s adept young left-back, Milos Kerkez, and he’ll be a significant upgrade on Aaron Cresswell as the graph below, supplied by DataMB, shows.

Although he’s well behind Cresswell in terms of progressive passes, his defensive actions, duels won, aerial duels won and progressive carries far exceed the more experienced left-back.

At only 19 years of age there’s clearly lots of opportunity for growth for Kerkez too.

As 90Min note, Bournemouth are also interested in his services and ready to make a bid, so West Ham need to get a move on if they want to gazump their Premier League opponents.