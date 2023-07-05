Bayern now know the answer from Daniel Levy if they bid €100m for Harry Kane

It’s already been one of the transfer soap operas of the summer, but the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich saga could be coming to an end soon.

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman and record goal scorer has, apparently, been in discussion with Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel, and is open to the possibility of plying his trade in the Bundesliga from next season.

Such a move would, of course, preclude him from being able to add to his Premier League goals tally and get closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 goals.

Kane currently finds himself on 213 and in second place on the list according to the official Premier League website.

Perhaps in the striker’s thinking is that, as Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is unlikely to sell him to another English top-flight club, he’ll go abroad whilst he still can and then come back towards the end of his career and knock off the remaining 47 goals needed to overhaul Shearer.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s pathetic 35-word goodbye to Mason Mount Long-serving West Ham star makes important contract decision “Arteta was magic” – Pundit says Declan Rice blown away by Arsenal manager

However, he might not even get the chance to lead the line in Bavaria, after BILD reported that Levy is so incensed by Bayern’s approach that he will turn down a €100m bid from them if they bid for Kane again.

With only 12 months left on Kane’s contract, one can only deduce that Levy would be doing so out of spite.

Frankly, that’s just plain stupidity and ego, and is hardly likely to persuade the striker to sign the massive contract, per The Guardian (subscription required), that Spurs have offered him.