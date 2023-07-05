Bayern now know the answer from Daniel Levy if they bid €100m for Harry Kane

It’s already been one of the transfer soap operas of the summer, but the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich saga could be coming to an end soon.
The Tottenham Hotspur talisman and record goal scorer has, apparently, been in discussion with Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel, and is open to the possibility of plying his trade in the Bundesliga from next season.
Such a move would, of course, preclude him from being able to add to his Premier League goals tally and get closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 goals.
Kane currently finds himself on 213 and in second place on the list according to the official Premier League website.
Perhaps in the striker’s thinking is that, as Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is unlikely to sell him to another English top-flight club, he’ll go abroad whilst he still can and then come back towards the end of his career and knock off the remaining 47 goals needed to overhaul Shearer.
However, he might not even get the chance to lead the line in Bavaria, after BILD reported that Levy is so incensed by Bayern’s approach that he will turn down a €100m bid from them if they bid for Kane again.
With only 12 months left on Kane’s contract, one can only deduce that Levy would be doing so out of spite.
Frankly, that’s just plain stupidity and ego, and is hardly likely to persuade the striker to sign the massive contract, per The Guardian (subscription required), that Spurs have offered him.
Levy is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. Is tapping up allowed now then? If it’s true that Tuchel visted Harry at his home, with no permission from Spurs, then Bayern should bd fined, or docked points and not allowed to sign Kane. I think Levy should make it clearcthat selling to Bayern is out of the question.
Mot damned if he does, not at all. It’s his Job to get the best possible deal, so any money now is better then none in 12 months. Please sell
So you’ve accused Levy of spite, stupidity and ego (whatever that means since everyone has it) on the basis of your own speculation devoid of evidence. I think you’ve fabricated a straw man.
According to some football bloggers, the striker as just built a new home near the Chelsea training ground (last week’s media speculation on whether Chelsea would thus be in for him), so would it make any sense to ship his family off to Bayern when they’re just settling into a new home, schools, community, etc.?
Much trivia seems to be being written about this developing media etched saga.
It would take Kane at least two seasons to overhaul Shearer’s record of 260 PL goals — by which time the demand for him from other clubs might have wilted considerably. Is it worth it, to just see your career whittled down to one target?
Guess what I would like to see from a news reporter? News reporting…. Simple isn’t it? However, what do we get from all forms of the media (TV, newspapers, bloggers etc.) opinion /rumour spreading, supposition (“one can only deduce” written above… ), gossip and even attempts to deviously make the news rather than report it. It really has become about click bate and looking for an angle that strays from accuracy. Add this to the fact that every article I’ve read recently takes ages to get to the point made in the headline, (tip here… start at the middle of the article to stand a better chance of learning anything vaguely new)… and it leaves me wondering… whatever happened to good quality news reporting?
Levy is a total idiot. If I was Kane I would see out my contract and leave on a free. Get a big signing on fee and play abroad, will prolong his career.