Saudi Arabian club dreaming of reuniting legendary Liverpool duo this summer

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli are dreaming of reuniting Liverpool legends Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this summer as the Bayern Munich star is expected to leave the Bundesliga club.

The Senegal international only joined the Bavarian outfit last summer from Liverpool but the season did not go to plan for the forward as the 31-year-old picked up a serious injury and got into a fight with teammate Leroy Sane.

Florian Plettenberg is now reporting that Mane is expected to leave the club over the coming weeks and that there is interest from Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli being one of the sides planning to make a move for the former Liverpool man.

No official offers have arrived for the 31-year-old yet but initial talks and approaches have begun regarding the transfer.

Sadio #Mané is expected to leave #FCBayern in summer. Bayern, waiting for concrete offers now. ?? He’s on the list of Saudi League as reported weeks ago ??

?? Al Ahli is one of the clubs

?? No official offers from Saudi clubs yet. But first talks and approaches took place.… pic.twitter.com/Ydb3eDIUGN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 5, 2023

Al Ahli have already signed Roberto Firmino this summer and should they bring Mane to the Middle East, then the legendary Liverpool duo will be reunited. The pair alongside Mohamed Salah made up one of the best front threes in Premier League history during some of the Merseyside club’s best years under Jurgen Klopp.

It is uncertain whether Saudi Arabia is on Mane’s radar or whether he wants to continue competing in Europe, but one thing is for certain, many football fans would love to see Mane and Firmino on the same team once more.