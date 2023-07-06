West Ham schedule important call today; Hammers to put €18m bid on table

West Ham United have reportedly scheduled an important call today to discuss the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international spent last season on loan at Chelsea but struggled to make much of an impact, though he’s long been generally quite highly regarded in Europe.

West Ham now seem to be stepping up their interest in signing Zakaria as their top target, and today could be an important day in negotiations, according to reports in Italy.

The Hammers need a replacement for Arsenal-bound Declan Rice, and Zakaria is not the only name to be linked with them recently.

It does seem, however, that this is now very much the direction West Ham are moving in and things could develop quickly.

