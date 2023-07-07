Date for a final decision on Mason Greenwood’s Man United future is now known

It’s a decision that Man United appear to have been putting off for an age, however, a date for Mason Greenwood’s future to be finally resolved is now known.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that Atalanta are in talks with the Red Devils regarding taking the player on loan, with Greenwood still under contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

Though that would be a temporary reprieve, it doesn’t change the fact that Greenwood’s long-term future still needs to be cleared up once and for all.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played competitively since January 22, 2022 when the Red Devils played West Ham, and whilst he has been pictured training privately of late, it will likely take some time for the youngster to regain any level of match sharpness.

In any event, Man United’s internal investigation regarding the situation that has enveloped both player and club over the last 18 months is coming to an end.

According to ESPN sources, the club will make a decision on Greenwood before they play their first match of the 2023/24 Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At that point all of the talking can then stop. Greenwood will know once and for all whether he has a future at Man United or not, and whatever the outcome, he can set about repairing his damaged reputation.

From United’s point of view, they can at least be satisfied that the process has been rigorous and the decision arrived at made with that in mind.