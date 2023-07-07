Manchester United expected to sell 26-year-old, suitor ready to pay £30m for ace

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and he impressed with his performances.

Nottingham Forest are now prepared to sign him permanently this summer and they are ready to pay £30 million for the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are now expected to sell the player this summer.

Henderson needs regular game time in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get that at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are expected to bring in a first-choice goalkeeper this summer and Andre Onana is reportedly a priority target.

Henderson has proven his quality with Sheffield United in the past and he is certainly good enough to start regularly in the Premier League.

A permanent exit from Manchester United will allow him to focus on his football and sort out his future.

A £30 million offer for a backup goalkeeper is substantial money and it would be surprising if Manchester United turned down the offer when it arrives.

Henderson could be a key player for Nottingham Forest in the coming seasons and he could sort out their goalkeeping situation for the foreseeable future.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to push for a place in England setup with regular game time at Nottingham Forest next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could look to sign two goalkeepers this summer to replace David De Gea and Henderson.