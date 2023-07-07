Reports in France state Kylian Mbappe annoyed with PSG president for making false statement as exit talk grows

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé is reportedly annoyed with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after he made a false statement this week from the forward’s point of view.

According to L’Equipe, Al-Khelaifi stated that Mbappe promised him that he would not leave PSG for free and that is a commitment the 24-year-old does not remember making.

The Mbappe saga heated up this week as a result of a press conference which involved the PSG president as talk around an exit grows.

Speaking about the French superstar at this press conference, Al Khelaifi said about the forward’s future via Fabrizio Romano: “We do not want him to leave for free in 2024.

“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”.

At the start of June, Mbappe wrote to the Paris-based club to inform them that he will not be activating his extra year clause in his current contract, meaning that the 24-year-old can leave for free in 2024. However, the French champions are determined to not let that happen and are happy to sell the forward this summer to bring in the huge sum of cash that comes with selling the World Cup winner.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Mbappe’s future on Wednesday and stated that PSG still hope to extend the superstar’s current deal and if not, they will decide on a final price for the forward ahead of a potential move.

The French champions are open to negotiating the transfer of the 24-year-old in July/August and Real Madrid will be the favourites to land the French superstar as Romano states that there is no veto against the La Liga giants.