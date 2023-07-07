Video: Jack Grealish loving life as he plays alongside world-famous DJ in Ibiza

Jack Grealish is having the time of his life after helping Man City to a historic treble this past season and the England star is living up to his party-boy image.

The 27-year-old led the celebrations after City’s Champions League triumph and dragged several of his teammates to Ibiza for a short period of time before heading back to Manchester for the treble winners’ parade.

The island is clearly one of Grealish’s favourite places on Earth as the former Aston Villa star has returned this week and joined world-famous DJ Fisher behind the decks at HI nightclub. The crowd loved seeing the Man City star as he continues to enjoy his well-earned break before the new campaign begins.