West Ham’s success story continues as club get more good news ahead of pre-season fixtures

Still basking in the glory of their epic Europa Conference League final win in Prague, the good news just keeps coming for West Ham United.

The east Londoners turned what was close to becoming a disaster of a season in 2022/23 into a hugely successful once thanks to their first major trophy of any description since 1980.

Not since 1965, when the Hammers beat TSV Munich 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, had they tasted European glory.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that supporters want to be part of the success that is currently enveloping the club.

Even though they’re about to lose Declan Rice to London rivals, Arsenal, David Moyes should have a decent transfer war chest to look forward to spending, as well as a Europa League campaign as a result of their ECL triumph.

According to the official West Ham website, the club have managed to sell all of their 55,000 season tickets in record time, meaning that whenever the Irons are playing at home at the London Stadium, they know every match will be a sell-out.

That kind of support will be invaluable to Moyes and his squad, particularly on those great European nights.

The test for the likes of David Sullivan and Karren Brady now will be to grasp the nettle. This is another watershed moment for the Hammers, and not backing their manager to the hilt now will likely hit the club hard.

They’ve every opportunity to push on from here and finally rid themselves of their tag of being London’s ‘sleeping giant.’