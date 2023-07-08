Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in European football right now and the Red Devils are keen on securing his services.

According to Rudy Galetti, Manchester United could include Mason Greenwood in a deal to sign the Denmark striker. Apparently, the Italian club has asked about Greenwood during talks for Hojlund.

Hojlund scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he should prove to be a quality long-term addition to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils need to bring in a quality partner for Marcus Rashford and the Denmark striker certainly fits the profile.

He has the ability to develop into a world-class goal scorer and Manchester United could help him fulfill his potential.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood does not have a future at the club and it makes sense for the Red Devils to move him on.

The 21-year-old will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football at a reasonably high level and Atalanta could prove to be a quality move for him.

??? During the talks between #Atalanta and #ManUTD for #Højlund, the ?? club asked for info on #Greenwood. ?? The ??????? player may leave #MUFC this summer: under discussion the possibility to include Mason in the deal to lower the price of the ?? striker. ?? pic.twitter.com/1R964RGlMw — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 7, 2023

It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to accept such an offer for their star striker. They could look to demand the premium for their prized asset and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Manchester United must prioritise a quality goal scorer this summer and they have been linked with players like Harry Kane as well.