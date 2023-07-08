Willian close to signing Fulham contract extension

Despite initially rejecting the club’s first offer, according to recent reports, winger Willian is ‘leaning toward’ signing a new contract at Fulham.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Brazilian attacker is close to extending his stay at Craven Cottage following a ‘compromise’ from both the player and the club.

The former Arsenal attacker’s future has been the subject of much speculation after it expired last month.

And after turning down Fulham’s initial offer, although there were fears he may walk away, the 34-year-old appears to have engaged in further negotiations and made significant progress towards reaching an agreement.

Willian’s experience and quality on the pitch make him a valuable asset for the Londoners, and after directly contributing to 11 Premier League goals last season, it is fair to say he played a significant role in the club securing a top-half finish.

While the details of the proposed contract remain undisclosed, it is evident that the player and the club have found common ground, indicating their mutual desire to continue their relationship. Willian’s decision to reject other potential suitors in favour of extending his stay at Fulham highlights his commitment to the club’s vision and ambition.

Antonee Robinson also recently penned a new deal keeping him at the club until 2028 and fans will certainly be hoping Willian follows suit.