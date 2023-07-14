Financial Fair Play has become the bane of football clubs across Europe, with Man United the latest to fall foul of its rules.

The Red Devils can consider themselves a little unlucky, however, as their relatively minor breach relates to the old FFP rules before they were changed after the advent of the Covid pandemic.

A report on the official UEFA website details United’s minor break-even deficit which earned them a €300,000/£257,000 fine.

They were by no means the only club to fall foul of the rules either, with FC Barcelona, Konyaspor, APOEL FC, Riga FC, NK Olimpija Ljubljana, ŠK Slovan Bratislava, RSC Anderlecht and Istanbul Başakşehir FK all fined varying amounts for a number of different breaches.

Pictures from Sky Sports News