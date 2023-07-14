Video: Man United fined £257,000 for breaking Financial Fair Play rules

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Financial Fair Play has become the bane of football clubs across Europe, with Man United the latest to fall foul of its rules.

The Red Devils can consider themselves a little unlucky, however, as their relatively minor breach relates to the old FFP rules before they were changed after the advent of the Covid pandemic.

A report on the official UEFA website details United’s minor break-even deficit which earned them a €300,000/£257,000 fine.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Man United’s Mason Greenwood announces the birth of his first child on Instagram
£52m signing spotted at Tyneside after completing Newcastle transfer
Leeds United handed six figure windfall by FIFA

They were by no means the only club to fall foul of the rules either, with FC Barcelona, Konyaspor, APOEL FC, Riga FC, NK Olimpija Ljubljana, ŠK Slovan Bratislava, RSC Anderlecht and Istanbul Başakşehir FK all fined varying amounts for a number of different breaches.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Avram Glazer Erik ten Hag Glazer Family Joel Glazer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.