Tottenham Hotspur are ready to intensify their efforts to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

The 23-year-old striker has been lined up as a possible replacement for Harry Kane who is pushing for a move to Bayern Munich as per Rudy Galetti.

The 29-year-old England international wants to join a club where he will be able to win major trophies and a move to Bayern Munich would be ideal for him at the stage of his career.

Meanwhile, the Italian club could look to cash in on the Serbian striker for a fee of around €80 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can afford him.

It is fair to assume that finances will not be a problem for them, especially if Kane is sold this summer. They will be able to use the proceeds from his sale to sign the Serbian striker.

Vlahović has had an underwhelming spell at Juventus, but he managed to score 14 calls across all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old was regarded added as one of the best young attackers in the world before joining Juventus and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class goalscorer.

Tottenham are anticipating competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for the talented young striker and they are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign the player.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player in the next few days.

The Blues need to bring in attacking reinforcements as well and signing a reliable goalscorer should be the top priority.