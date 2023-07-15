Leeds United star being “seriously” looked at by West Ham says Ben Jacobs

Now that Declan Rice has left West Ham the east Londoners will be looking to make use of the funds garnered from his sale, and Leeds United could be one of the clubs targeted.

The Elland Road outfit are undergoing changes of their own, with new owners 49ers Enterprises having to negotiate the ups and downs of the Championship as they go along.

In Daniel Farke they have acquired a manager of pedigree for getting out of the English second tier and into the Premier League, though the German ideally needs things to settle down quickly on and off the pitch so that he is aware of exactly what he has to work with ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

For the all whites that’s just three weeks away, and four weeks for the Hammers.

Leeds have already allowed a number of players to leave, and it appears that USMNT captain Tyler Adams, a signing for the Elland Road outfit just a year ago, could be the next out of the door.

“I think that there are Premier League suitors very seriously looking at Adams,” Ben Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

“I would keep one eye on West Ham United, who are obviously in the market for that kind of player. And I think that Aston Villa are also another club to watch very seriously in this as well.

“Because Adams has come back from injury and because the new manager has come in, there’ll be a lot of internal talks over the coming weeks now to understand his future and Leeds’ plan.”

For Farke, he has the delicate balancing act of bringing in funds to help the club restore parity in the accounts, whilst also keeping hold of enough quality players that immediate promotion back to the Premier League is a genuinely achievable aim.

Should Adams depart, the German could do with putting a line in the sand shortly afterwards in terms of any more outgoings.