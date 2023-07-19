Wayne Rooney wants to see Man United seal transfer to rescue “prisoner” Harry Kane from Tottenham

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made it clear he’d welcome the signing of Harry Kane to solve his old club’s problems up front.

However, Rooney joked that it looked like it could be difficult due to Kane being kept “prisoner” at Tottenham at the moment.

See below for Rooney’s comments on Kane in his interview with David Ornstein of The Athletic…

"Harry Kane's being held as a prisoner" at Tottenham.@WayneRooney is joking, of course. But he's serious about this… "He's the ideal player for Manchester United." #MUFC Interview with @David_Ornstein — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 19, 2023

Rooney says Kane would be the ideal signing up front for United, as the England international would improve the Red Devils’ chances of being able to win things.

One imagines Spurs are going to do all they can to keep Kane, and they’ll be especially keen not to sell the 29-year-old to a Premier League rival.

Bayern Munich looks a more likely destination for Kane right now, as explained by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

United, meanwhile, seem to be targeting Rasmus Hojlund to come in up front, so they’ll have to hope the Danish youngster has it in him to replicate the kind of success Kane has had in front of goal in the Premier League.