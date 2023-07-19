West Ham now open to letting 24-year-old leave in surprise U-turn

West Ham United have reportedly relaxed their stance on Gianluca Scamacca and could in fact be ready to now let him leave the club on loan in this summer’s transfer window.

It was previously reported that the Hammers communicated to Roma that Scamacca was only available on a permanent transfer, but things now seem to have changed.

Roma continue to look for a signing up front to replace the injured Tammy Abraham, and reports in Italy suggest Scamacca could still be an option for them.

The Italy international has struggled in his time at the London Stadium so far, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move on this summer.

Scamacca shone in his time in Serie A with Sassuolo, so could be a good option for Roma, especially if they can get him on an initial loan first before committing to signing him permanently.

