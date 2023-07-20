6ft 3in man eager to join Newcastle in £45m deal

Newcastle United aren’t wasting any time in trying to bring in new players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, whilst still having one eye on Financial Fair Play.

The last thing that the Magpies need ahead of their most important season in decades is to fall foul of the directives from the powers that be, so if new signings are to be made there are likely to be one or two sales needed to balance the books.

Eddie Howe has already secured the services of the brilliant Sandro Tonali and it’s believed that the club are close to bringing in Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

For a team with a Champions League campaign ahead of them, that isn’t enough in terms of strength in depth to ensure that the north east giants will remain competitive in all aspects next season.

To that end, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has tweeted that Newcastle are still pushing for AS Monaco star, Axel Disasi, rated at between the €45m-€50m mark.

Another reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, also told Give Me Sport exclusively that the player is willing to move to the English top-flight.

“On the player’s side, he is open to making the move to Newcastle or Manchester United,” he said.

“He wants to try this Premier League opportunity in a very clear way, so let’s see how the conversation will go with Monaco.

“But Disasi and Barnes, of course in a different position, are two important targets for Newcastle.”

If Howe is also able to bring Disasi to St. James’ Park, particularly ahead of rivals Man United, it will send out another message to the rest of the league that Newcastle are a team that are going places.

It would also strengthen the Magpies at the back where there were the least porous along with Man City last season according to TNT Sports.