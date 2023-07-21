“Definitely looking” – Liverpool journalist states Jurgen Klopp has Premier League midfielder on his list

Jurgen Klopp is set to lose two key players in his squad as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are heading to Saudi Arabia and with many names on his list of replacements, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones states that a Premier League star is definitely in the mix.

The Liverpool boss would not have been expecting to lose the two senior midfielders this summer and will now have to adapt by bringing in a third player for the area of the pitch before the window shuts.

It was reported earlier in the week by The Athletic that Liverpool have an interest in Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure as they consider potential midfield options and Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has confirmed this.

Speaking on The Redmen TV, Jones stated: “Doing some checks on him, I think he is a name Liverpool are definitely looking at or is in the mix.

“The conversations I had with people were about, he would be really good in terms of stopping transitions, and stopping the problem that was there last season with Liverpool being too easy to play through.”

"Definitely a name Liverpool are looking at." ?@neiljonesgoal on interest from #LFC in Cheick Doucoure ? Liverpool ‘Considering Approach’ For £70m Cheick Doucoure | Journo Insight Available now on Redmen Plus ? pic.twitter.com/9LZ879eGCB — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 21, 2023

Doucoure impressed at Selhurst Park last season after moving to the Premier League from Lens last summer and according to The Athletic, the Mali international will only be lured away from the Eagles if a significant sum arrives for the player. The report states that Palace may look at Southampton’s £50m valuation of Romeo Lavia as guidance – another target for the Reds.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to pay that type of money for the player as they have plenty of options to fill the void left by Fabinho.