Liverpool will need to pay £50 million for 23-year-old midfield target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is likely to cost around £50 million. Apparently, Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on signing the player as well.

The report further claims that Liverpool are looking to bring in replacements for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer. Both players have been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Reds are yet to make a formal approach to the Eagles for the 23-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Crystal Palace signed the midfielder for £21 million last summer and they were valuing him at around £35 million.

However, Crystal Palace have now decided to raise their asking price and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up.

Doucoure had an impressive campaign with Crystal Palace last year and he has the potential to be an important first-team player for Liverpool as well.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder won the Crystal Palace Player of the Season award last year as well. He managed to hit the ground running in English football in his debut season and he is likely to get better with time.

Playing for a big club like Liverpool will only accelerate his development.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at the club and he could help the 23-year-old develop further.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. Signing a quality defensive midfielder should be a top priority for them before the window closes.