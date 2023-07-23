Man United open to transfer offers for expensive Solskjaer signing, but could also use him in new position

Manchester United could reportedly be open to offers for Jadon Sancho this summer, though as things stand it seems more likely he’ll end up staying at the club.

The England international has mostly been a disappointment since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Man Utd give up on him and try something different in attack.

Still, according to the Telegraph, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag could also keep on trying Sancho in a more central position, as he has done in pre-season so far, evn if the club remain open to offers for the 23-year-old as well.

Sancho supposedly favours playing on the left, but there’s too much competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford on that side, so a new role could be the ideal way to find room for him.

One imagines, however, that other clubs could also show an interest in Sancho later in the summer if his situation doesn’t improve.

The former Borussia Dortmund man may benefit from a fresh start and a change of scene, and perhaps just a loan move to help him come back a better player in a year’s time.