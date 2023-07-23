Manchester United convinced Brazilian ace will be sealing transfer away this summer

Manchester United are convinced Fred will be leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for CaughtOffside.

The Brazilian midfielder is no longer a regular for Man Utd and it surely makes sense for Erik ten Hag to try something different in that position in the season ahead.

Romano notes that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could be an option for the Red Devils in the transfer market, so that could be one to watch once other deals, including Fred’s likely departure, are done.

Fred hasn’t really lived up to expectations since moving to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2018, and it now looks like he’s expected to find a new club.

Galatasaray were previously linked with Fred in a tweet by Romano, though that deal hasn’t yet materialised…

EXCL: Galatasaray have approached Manchester United to sign Fred! ?? Opening proposal already submitted — rejected by Man United, transfer fee was below expectations. ?? Fred will leave United this summer as Saudi clubs, Fulham and more PL clubs are already working on it. pic.twitter.com/7rxNwiw6pZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

As mentioned by Romano, there are other suitors in the mix for the 30-year-old as well, including Fulham and clubs in Saudi Arabia.