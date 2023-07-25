Erik Ten Hag provides positive-sounding update on pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund

Erik Ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United are edging closer to signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite enjoying a decent pre-season tour that has seen them beat Leeds United, Lyon and a full-strength Arsenal, the Red Devils’ need for a new hitman is evident.

Forced to rely on Jadon Sancho acting as a false nine to provide cover for the out-of-favour Anthony Martial, Ten Hag has done well to mix it up, but there is no way he will go into next season without a new outright striker.

And while there remains huge uncertainty over the long-term future of Harry Kane, Atalanta’s Hojlund, 20, is understandably viewed as the priority target… For now.

Understood to be willing to pay as much as £60m for the young Denmark international, United are clearly determined to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford in time for the 2023-24 campaign, and speaking about how their negotiations with Atalanta are coming along, Ten Hag recently confirmed that progress has been made.

“We make progress, yeah, but you know how it works,” the United boss told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We’ll do everything in our power to get it done. We need as soon as possible. Ideally he’d be here but it’s not always possible to make it happen.”

During his first, and potentially, last, season, with Atalanta, Hojlund, who has four years left on his deal, has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games in all competitions.