Everton locked in talks to sign Italy international

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds United are now preparing for an important campaign back in the Championship.

However, after several key players have already left Elland Road, new manager Daniel Farke must attempt to guide the Whites back to the big time with a new-looking squad.

And according to recent reports, another player who is destined for a Yorkshire exit is wide-attacker Wilfried Gnonto.

Having enjoyed a decent breakout season last time out, the 19-year-old winger, who has represented Italy on 12 occasions, is understandably the subject of interest from at least one Premier League club.

According to Football Insider, Gnonto is a top target for Sean Dyche’s Everton with the Toffees locked in talks with both Leeds United and the player’s representatives.

Currently valued at a modest £18 million (Transfermarkt), Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, could easily be one of Everton’s most shrewd and sensible signings in recent memory.

During his first and potentially, last, season with Leeds, Gnonto directly contributed to six goals in 24 Premier League appearances.