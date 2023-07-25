Everton locked in talks to sign Italy international

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds United are now preparing for an important campaign back in the Championship.
However, after several key players have already left Elland Road, new manager Daniel Farke must attempt to guide the Whites back to the big time with a new-looking squad.
And according to recent reports, another player who is destined for a Yorkshire exit is wide-attacker Wilfried Gnonto.
Having enjoyed a decent breakout season last time out, the 19-year-old winger, who has represented Italy on 12 occasions, is understandably the subject of interest from at least one Premier League club.
According to Football Insider, Gnonto is a top target for Sean Dyche’s Everton with the Toffees locked in talks with both Leeds United and the player’s representatives.
Currently valued at a modest £18 million (Transfermarkt), Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, could easily be one of Everton’s most shrewd and sensible signings in recent memory.
During his first and potentially, last, season with Leeds, Gnonto directly contributed to six goals in 24 Premier League appearances.
Any move to a club who are likely to be fighting relegation all season has to be a backwards step surely? If Willy stays at Leeds he will still get picked for Italy despite playing in the Championship,also Everton are facing potential punishment for breaking FFP rules so why would any player want that distraction? Also Everton are a small club with zero ambition so for me it’s a no no move.
After you on whatever you’ve been smoking son
I’ve read some absolute shit in my time but this has to be top of the pile , no ambition, weve spend millions and are now paying the price, to say stay at Leeds who show what ambition, being in the championship most of the time , you obviously have no idea about football, you need to try writing g about something you no as it’s not football
There lots of good players out there one Everton should sign is yemmy pino cause he is really good player any he is 22 years old