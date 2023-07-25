Everton locked in talks to sign Italy international

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds United are now preparing for an important campaign back in the Championship.

However, after several key players have already left Elland Road, new manager Daniel Farke must attempt to guide the Whites back to the big time with a new-looking squad.

And according to recent reports, another player who is destined for a Yorkshire exit is wide-attacker Wilfried Gnonto.

Having enjoyed a decent breakout season last time out, the 19-year-old winger, who has represented Italy on 12 occasions, is understandably the subject of interest from at least one Premier League club.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool linked with a move for €70 million playmaker this summer
PSG insisting Kylian Mbappe open talks with Al Hilal as insane contract emerges
Man United star’s departure to Premier League club confirmed with five-year deal

According to Football Insider, Gnonto is a top target for Sean Dyche’s Everton with the Toffees locked in talks with both Leeds United and the player’s representatives.

Currently valued at a modest £18 million (Transfermarkt), Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, could easily be one of Everton’s most shrewd and sensible signings in recent memory.

During his first and potentially, last, season with Leeds, Gnonto directly contributed to six goals in 24 Premier League appearances.

More Stories Wilfried Gnonto

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Any move to a club who are likely to be fighting relegation all season has to be a backwards step surely? If Willy stays at Leeds he will still get picked for Italy despite playing in the Championship,also Everton are facing potential punishment for breaking FFP rules so why would any player want that distraction? Also Everton are a small club with zero ambition so for me it’s a no no move.

    Reply

  2. I’ve read some absolute shit in my time but this has to be top of the pile , no ambition, weve spend millions and are now paying the price, to say stay at Leeds who show what ambition, being in the championship most of the time , you obviously have no idea about football, you need to try writing g about something you no as it’s not football

    Reply

  3. There lots of good players out there one Everton should sign is yemmy pino cause he is really good player any he is 22 years old

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.