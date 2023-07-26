Leeds defender set to be first in Farke’s starting XI; admits form was ‘erratic’ last season

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has admitted his form while on loan with Millwall last season was ‘erratic’.
“On the pitch, I feel like I grew as a player. I was more calm in how I was playing, at the start of the season I was really trying to impress. It showed in my performances – I was kind of erratic on some occasions,” Cresswell told the BBC.
“I grew into the games, and became calmer – allowing my ability to surface. I know I’ve got the ability, it was about learning the mental side of it. I wouldn’t have changed that [going to Millwall], it was a brilliant place to learn.”
Although Cresswell was a candidate to be sold under Victor Orta, there is renewed hope that the 20-year-old has a future at Elland Road.
And despite his recent admission, the young centre-back is expected to be part of Daniel Farke’s first team next season.