Leeds defender set to be first in Farke’s starting XI; admits form was ‘erratic’ last season

Posted by

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has admitted his form while on loan with Millwall last season was ‘erratic’.

“On the pitch, I feel like I grew as a player. I was more calm in how I was playing, at the start of the season I was really trying to impress. It showed in my performances – I was kind of erratic on some occasions,” Cresswell told the BBC.

More Stories / Latest News
Daniel Farke wants five more Leeds signings after Ampadu & Darlow deals
Leicester City in advanced negotiations to sign former Chelsea winger on a free deal
Reliable journalist says Palace are admirers of £15m-rated Leeds star

“I grew into the games, and became calmer – allowing my ability to surface. I know I’ve got the ability, it was about learning the mental side of it. I wouldn’t have changed that [going to Millwall], it was a brilliant place to learn.”

Although Cresswell was a candidate to be sold under Victor Orta, there is renewed hope that the 20-year-old has a future at Elland Road.

And despite his recent admission, the young centre-back is expected to be part of Daniel Farke’s first team next season.

More Stories Charlie Cresswell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.