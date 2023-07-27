Star key to Man City’s future agrees six-year deal with Premier League champions

Man City youngster Rico Lewis has agreed a new six-year contract at the Etihad following a breakthrough year for the 18-year-old.

The defender made his Premier League debut in August last year as a substitute in Man City’s victory over Bournemouth and his season blossomed from that point. Lewis would follow that up by becoming the youngest goalscorer in a Champions League match against Sevilla in November.

The right-back went on to make 23 appearances for Guardiola’s side during their treble-winning season and all this experience is setting the talented youngster up for a great career at the Etihad.

With a contract expiring in 2024, Lewis has now agreed a new contract with the Manchester outfit keeping him at the club for an additional six years, reports the Daily Mail.

According to the report, Lewis’ wages will increase fivefold in a deal for an initial five years with an option for a sixth.

Several European clubs had been monitoring the defender’s situation with the Premier League champions after contract negotiations started earlier this year with the 18-year-old. However, they will be left disappointed as the talented star has committed his future to Man City.