Video: Al Ettifaq grey out rainbow armbands in Jordan Henderson’s welcome video

Straight off the bat Al Ettifaq appear to have scored an own goal by greying out all of the rainbow captain’s armbands that Jordan Henderson is wearing in his welcome video.

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia, so there would never be any sign of supporting the same.

That is likely to be at odds with Henderson’s prior stance on LGBTQ rights which he spoke about at length on Liverpool’s official website.

However, the former Reds captain has made the move to the Saudi Pro League knowing exactly where his new country of employment stands on the issue.