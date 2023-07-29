18-goal ace expected to move to Manchester United if Erik ten Hag ‘knocks on his door’

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 22-year-old attacker was recently linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan claims that the 22-year-old wants to move to the Premier League and he will look to leave for Manchester United if manager Erik ten Hag knocks on his door.

?? “As soon as [Erik] ten Hag knocks on his door, he will go.” Marcel van der Kraan says Mohammed Kudus wants to move to the Premier League. ?? pic.twitter.com/rh1bz1kt6q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 28, 2023

Kudus has worked under the Dutchman during their time together at Ajax and it is no surprise that he would be keen on a reunion.

Manchester United could certainly use more depth in their attack and the Ghana international could prove to be a quality signing.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he could form a quality partnership with Marcus Rashford.

The England international had to carry the Manchester United attack all by himself and Kudus could share the creative and goal-scoring burden alongside him.

The Ajax forward scored 18 goals and picked up 7 assists across all competitions last season.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for the league title next season and they need more quality and depth in their side. Someone like Kudus could make a huge difference in the final third and help bridge the gap with rivals like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Kudus is still quite young and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class forward under the management of Ten Hag.