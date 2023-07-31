Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the French international defender Axel Disasi in recent weeks.

However, the 25-year-old is now closing in on a move to Chelsea.

According to reports, Chelsea have now agreed on a deal of around £39 million with Monaco and the 25-year-old will join the Stamford Bridge outfit soon.

Chelsea needed to bring in defensive reinforcements after the ligament injury to Wesley Fofana and the Frenchman should prove to be a quality acquisition.

Earlier this summer, there were reports that Newcastle have already agreed personal terms with the player but it seems that they never quite managed to agree on a fee with Monaco.

Newcastle had one of the best defences in the league last season but they will need to improve especially now that they are in the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality central defender before the summer transfer window closes.