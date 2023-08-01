Chelsea plotting summer move for 24 year old recently relegated with English club

Chelsea are keen on signing the Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer.

A report from the Times claims that Chelsea have put together a list of potential options if they cannot agree on a deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

Brighton are thought to be demanding a premium for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder, and Chelsea have struggled to secure an agreement with them so far.

Adams has been relegated to the Championship with Leeds and he has a clause in his contract which allows him to move on in the event of relegation.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be a capable performer in the top flight and he is the captain of his national team as well. He could prove to be a reasonable acquisition for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are ready to switch their attention towards them.

Adams will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Chelsea will be hard to turn down.

The Blues have already failed with an £80 million approach for Caicedo and Adams is likely to cost a fraction of that amount.

The 24-year-old knows what it takes to succeed in the Premier League and he is well-settled in English football. He could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge next season and help Chelsea improve in the middle of the park.

The Blues have sanctioned the departure of club legend N’Golo Kanté, and they need to bring in a reliable defensive midfielder before the window closes.