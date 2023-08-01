Everton looking to make move for West Ham man with 123 goals

All good footballing teams are built on a solid defence but you still need a man to put the ball in the back of the net if you want to win matches, and that’s perhaps why Everton could target a West Ham striker for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Toffees stayed in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, and if Sean Dyche doesn’t want his players to go through that again then he has to ensure that his front men score goals.

Given that the Everton manager appears to adore players that work hard and put in a shift for his teams, it wouldn’t really be a surprise to learn that he’s interested in bringing Michail Antonio to Goodison Park.

The Hammers striker has 123 career goals according to transfermarkt, and has often been the east London side’s talisman when they’ve needed him to be.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham want £50m-rated midfielder who played in Champions League final to replace Paqueta Exclusive: Man United paid “significantly” more than they wanted to for one summer signing, says expert Exclusive: Expert names Pochettino’s two starting centre-backs as Chelsea close in on new signing

Under normal circumstances, David Moyes might not be willing to entertain any offers for Antonio, however, he only has a year left on his current contract, and at 33 years of age there’s a good enough reason for Moyes to offload the player if he’s able to bring in a replacement.

According to Football Insider sources Everton are considering making their move, and with a few weeks left of the current window, there’s every chance a deal could be done either before the season starts or in during the course of the first few games.