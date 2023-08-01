Everton looking to make move for West Ham man with 123 goals

All good footballing teams are built on a solid defence but you still need a man to put the ball in the back of the net if you want to win matches, and that’s perhaps why Everton could target a West Ham striker for the 2023/24 campaign.
The Toffees stayed in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, and if Sean Dyche doesn’t want his players to go through that again then he has to ensure that his front men score goals.
Given that the Everton manager appears to adore players that work hard and put in a shift for his teams, it wouldn’t really be a surprise to learn that he’s interested in bringing Michail Antonio to Goodison Park.
The Hammers striker has 123 career goals according to transfermarkt, and has often been the east London side’s talisman when they’ve needed him to be.
Under normal circumstances, David Moyes might not be willing to entertain any offers for Antonio, however, he only has a year left on his current contract, and at 33 years of age there’s a good enough reason for Moyes to offload the player if he’s able to bring in a replacement.
According to Football Insider sources Everton are considering making their move, and with a few weeks left of the current window, there’s every chance a deal could be done either before the season starts or in during the course of the first few games.
Absolutely no chance. We’re likely losing Scamacca, so Antonio won’t be going anywhere. Had Everton bid for Ings they might have got him – but losing big Mikey doesn’t bear thinking about. Off you trot Dychey, nothing to see here.